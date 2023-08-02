Former T.N. CM MGR’s statue in Chennai defaced by miscreants

August 02, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tension prevailed on Kalingarayan Street in Royapuram, after some miscreants defaced the statue of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, on Wednesday.

The Tondiarpet Police, on being alerted, examined the statue, and are investigating.

A police officer of the Tondiarpet station said the statue of the AIADMK party founder and former Chief Minister MGR was installed on Kalingarayan Street in 1994. On Wednesday, residents in the locality were shocked to find the statue defaced, with paint on its face. Immediately, the Tondiarpet police were informed about the incident.

A police team is checking closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the locality to identify the miscreants, the police officer said.