HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former T.N. CM MGR’s statue in Chennai defaced by miscreants

Residents of Kalingarayan Street in Royapuram, where the statue is, found paint poured on it on Wednesday, August 2, 2023; the police are investigating

August 02, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed on Kalingarayan Street in Royapuram, after some miscreants defaced the statue of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, on Wednesday.

The Tondiarpet Police, on being alerted, examined the statue, and are investigating.

A police officer of the Tondiarpet station said the statue of the AIADMK party founder and former Chief Minister MGR was installed on Kalingarayan Street in 1994. On Wednesday, residents in the locality were shocked to find the statue defaced, with paint on its face. Immediately, the Tondiarpet police were informed about the incident.

A police team is checking closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the locality to identify the miscreants, the police officer said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.