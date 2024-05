V. Ramamurthi, retired senior administrative officer, medical department, and photographer at The Hindu, Chennai, passed away due to illness on Thursday. He was 85 years old. He had joined the organisation as a typist and worked there more than 35 years. He worked as a photographer for a long time before transferring to the medical department, where he served as a senior administrative officer. He retired in 1999, according to his son R. Venkata Narayanan. The last rites will be held on Friday.