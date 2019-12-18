Former assistant professor commits suicide at college campus in Arumbakkam

A 32-year-old woman, who was earlier working as an assistant professor in a college in Arumbakkam, was found dead in the college campus on Wednesday morning.

Police said that Hari Shanthi of Karambakkam at Tiruvallur district, worked as an assistant professor in the Telugu department of the college. A few years ago she quit the college as she got a job as a government job as a school teacher. However she used to visit the college often.

On Tuesday she came to the college around 1 p.m. and did not leave. “On Wednesday morning, the staff saw her dead in the Telugu class room. We are investigating why she took the extreme step,” said a senior police officer. Her body has been sent for post-mortem. “We are investigating how she managed to stay inside the college campus overnight. The main gate was also locked in the night,” said a police officer.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.