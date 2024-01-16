GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foreign tourists participate in Pongal festivities in Chennai and Chengalpattu

They rode bullock carts, tried their hand at making Pongal, helped make clay pots, and even witnessed agricultural activities

January 16, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As the State celebrated the harvest festival of Pongal, foreign visitors got a taste of the four day long events. They rode bullock carts, tried their hand at making Pongal, helped make clay pots, and even witnessed agricultural activities. 

At the event organised at Vada Kadumbadi village in Chengalpattu on Sunday, Collector Rahul Nadh led a group of foreign guests in the celebrations. The Draupathi Amman temple grounds was where all the action happened. “We had created a full temple festival kind of atmosphere. The villagers cooperated, and we also had a small village pond where the children swam, a tea stall, and shops selling wares,” said Sakthivel, a tourism officer.

In Chennai, Japanese guests staying at a hotel in Triplicane took part in the festivities on Monday. They were entertained with folk and classical dances. They danced to the beat of drums during the Karagattam performance and enjoyed the bullock cart rides.

Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddhart Zagade stirred the Pongal pot and spent time with the visitors. R. Kamalakannan, tourism officer, Chennai, said the guests enjoyed the short time spent at Island Grounds. “They were thrilled to take part in our cultural programmes,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.