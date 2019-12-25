Foreign currency seized

The Chennai customs officials have seized foreign currency worth ₹84.22 lakh at Chennai airport and arrested one person in this connection, according to a press release.

On Monday night, eight passengers Balamurugan, Azhagarsamy, Abdul Maleek, Kumar, Anbarasan, Sasikumar, Kalimuthu, Balaji had planned to depart to Kuala Lumpur but were detained on suspicion. When their hand baggage was checked, 88,900 US dollars, 10,800 Australian dollars and 35,263 Malaysian ringgits, worth ₹73.69 lakh, were found hidden. One of them was arrested. On Tuesday, Mohamed Nashrullah, who was heading to Singapore was detained. Officials seized $15,000, worth ₹10.53 lakh.