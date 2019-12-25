Chennai

Foreign currency seized

more-in

The Chennai customs officials have seized foreign currency worth ₹84.22 lakh at Chennai airport and arrested one person in this connection, according to a press release.

On Monday night, eight passengers Balamurugan, Azhagarsamy, Abdul Maleek, Kumar, Anbarasan, Sasikumar, Kalimuthu, Balaji had planned to depart to Kuala Lumpur but were detained on suspicion. When their hand baggage was checked, 88,900 US dollars, 10,800 Australian dollars and 35,263 Malaysian ringgits, worth ₹73.69 lakh, were found hidden. One of them was arrested. On Tuesday, Mohamed Nashrullah, who was heading to Singapore was detained. Officials seized $15,000, worth ₹10.53 lakh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 1:39:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/foreign-currency-seized/article30392389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY