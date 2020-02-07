Chennai

Ford’s technology and innovation centre opens

Future drive: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the inauguration of the Ford Technology and Innovation Centre in Sholinganallur.

Future drive: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the inauguration of the Ford Technology and Innovation Centre in Sholinganallur.   | Photo Credit: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

more-in

Major attraction of unit at ELCOT SEZ is its mobility experience lab

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the Ford Technology and Innovation Centre at the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sholinganallur in Chennai. Spread across 1,50,000 square feet within Ford's Global Technology Business Centre (GTBC) complex, the centre brings multiple functions to innovate and create solutions.

It has simulation labs for virtual models and testing, extended/virtual reality (XR/VR) labs to help advanced manufacturing simulations, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, component and vehicle lab for design and development and testing.

Ford India Head Michael Brielmaier said that this centre would cater to vehicles that will be designed and developed outside of India but will be produced in India. One of the major attractions of the newly inaugurated centre is the one-of-its-kind mobility experience lab.

The lab is designed to showcase the ways Ford is thinking about the future of transportation, putting people at the heart of this experience.

The lab includes simulations for Ford's office ride, an app-based shared mobility solution for corporate employees, which has achieved more than five million rides since its launch in mid-2018.

The GTBC campus encompassing 28-acres, with 2.5 million square feet of floor space houses over 10,000 employees.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 1:18:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/fords-technology-and-innovation-centre-opens/article30756461.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY