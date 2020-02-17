For this Chennai couple, protest site in Washermanpet becomes wedding venue

A couple decided to make a life-long pledge of togetherness at the anti-CAA protests that have entered the fourth day at Lala Gunda area in Old Washermanpet in Chennai on Monday.

The couple, M. Shahensha and S. Sumaya were already engaged and decided to get married at the protest site.

Speaking at the protest, the groom reportedly said that he agrees to the wedding but disagrees with Citizenship Amendment Act.

The protesters have stood firm on their demand that the protests will continue until a resolution against the National Population Register and CAA is passed in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly.

Various political parties have already condemned police action against protesters on Friday that triggered protests across the State.