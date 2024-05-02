GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flying of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles over three counting centres banned till June 4 

May 02, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R 10065

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, has issued orders banning flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles till June 4 over three counting centres in the city, where the polled electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept. 

Last week, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan, who is also the District Election Officer, and City Police Commissioner, along with other officials, inspected security arrangements at the three counting centres — Queen Mary’s College, Mylapore; Loyola College, Nungambakkam and Anna University, Guindy.

The centres have been provided with four tiers of strong police security arrangements. 

Now, the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles has been prohibited in Chennai, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973. Therefore, the counting centres and surrounding areas have been declared as ‘Red Zone’.

The GCP has warned that legal action would be taken against those who violate the temporary ban on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles for security reasons.

