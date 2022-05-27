Flood-mitigation project work in full swing in Teynampet zone

Stormwater drains running to 47 km are expected to considerably reduce floods in the zone

Greater Chennai Corporation will complete the construction of stormwater drains, roads and flood-mitigation projects in Teynampet zone by September, ahead of the northeast monsoon.

At a consultation meeting presided by Mayor R. Priya, councillors stressed on the need to complete the work before the onset of northeast monsoon. MLAs, Deputy Mayor, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and officials were present at the meeting.

As many as 628 stormwater drains, running to a length of 160.86 km, are maintained by the Corporation in Teynampet zone, covering Alwarpet, Mylapore, Santhome, T. Nagar and Mandaveli. Six canals are maintained by the civic body in the zone. Once the work on 47 km of stormwater drain is completed in the zone, flooding is expected to reduce in several areas, the officials said.

Work on relaying 78 roads is under way and 143 roads will be re-laid shortly. With World Bank funding, the Corporation will develop 7.44 km of stormwater drains at an estimated cost of ₹19.66 crore. Under Singara Chennai 2.0, construction of stormwater drains to a length of 30.78 km has been taken up at a cost of ₹120 crore in Teynampet zone.

Utilising funds from the Infrastructure and Amenities Charges, contruction of 4.9 km of stormwater drain had been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹14.63 crore. As part of flood relief work in several areas, 3.01 km of stormwater drain will be constructed at a cost of ₹3.01 crore. Flood-prone areas such as Seethammal Colony in Ward 123, T.T.K. Road in Ward 122, and Sriram Colony in Ward 123 will be covered. Fifty five areas in Teynampet zone were flooded during the last monsoon and proposals had been made to mitigate flooding.

Work is under way in Poes Garden and its neighbourhoods in the vicinity of Stella Maris College, the officials said. The capital expenditure in Teynampet is one of the highest in the city with ₹307.08 crore allocation in 2022-2023. Work on Habibullah Road and G.N. Chetty Road will be taken up for flood mitigation.

Mr. Bedi said: “The Mayor and the Commissioner have been holding meetings with one zone on every Friday and reviewing the progress of work, especially the stormwater drain work which had been specially sanctioned by the State government under Singara Chennai 2.0 project. Besides, progress of work on roads, buildings, street lights, parks and playgrounds were also reviewed.”

“The revenue collection in terms of property tax and professional tax was discussed. The councillors spoke about the civic issues in their wards, including those pertaining to water supply, sewage and power supply. Officers concerned replied to them,” Mr. Bedi said.