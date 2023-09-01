HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Flamingo’ begins tunneling for the 1.96-km Light House-Thirumayilai line of Chennai Metro Rail

The Light House Metro Rail station will be the longest at 416 metres and a width of 35 metres to accommodate 3,000 commuters at a time

September 01, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
‘Flamingo’ tunnel boring machine being launched from the Light House at Marina beach as part of the Chennai Metro Rail project work on Friday.

‘Flamingo’ tunnel boring machine being launched from the Light House at Marina beach as part of the Chennai Metro Rail project work on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

“Flamingo”, the tunnel boring machine (TBM) deployed at Marina Beach near the Light House, took off slowly on Friday. It is expected to tunnel through tough soil conditions and underneath several old structures, including a 300-year-old mosque in Kutchery Road, to pave the 1.96-km underground line between Light House and Thirumayilai as part of the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project.

The Light House Metro Rail station will be built as the longest with a length of 416 metres and a width of 35 metres to accommodate 3,000 commuters at a time.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), unlike other underground stations, the platform will be on the first level, the concourse or ticketing level will be on the second level at the Thirumayilai station.

Director (projects) of CMRL T. Archunan said: “Since Marina beach is visited by lakhs of people, we wanted to build a massive station here. Since it is close to the sea, the stations have been designed with Automatic Flood Gate System and the shutters will close just before any flooding begins.”

Major facility

Being a terminal station in the Light House-Poonamallee corridor, it will have capacity to house 12 trains so that they don’t have to be brought all the way from Poonamallee depot every day.

Mr. Archunan said Coastal Regulation Zone clearance had been obtained for building this station.

Twenty-three TBMs will together create the underground network across the city as part of the ₹61,843-crore phase II project that will be built with three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5). Thirumayilai-Lighthouse line is part of corridor 4 in phase II project and Flamingo is the first TBM to be launched for this corridor. Four TBMs will be at work in the corridor 4 to build a 10-km underground network.

Tunnelling is expected to be pretty challenging here with the existing geological conditions on this stretch, the officials said.

“Initially, we have to be very careful while drilling from Light House till Kutchery Road as there will be sandy soil. We have to be cautious failing which there can be sinkholes. After Kutchery Road, the TBM will have to drill through hard rock up to Thirumayilai,” another official said.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Metro Rail

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.