Five persons, including a woman, arrested for the murder of an autorickshaw driver in Ambattur

October 13, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ambattur police arrested five suspects, including a woman, in connection with the murder of an autorickshaw driver on Monday.

On Monday, Maxwell, 53, an autorickshaw driver from Shanmugapuram, near Ambattur, was hacked to death near his home by a gang. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was murdered as an act of revenge.

The police said Maxwell’s son Moses and nine others murdered a man called Udhayakumar in 2022. Moses recently released on bail. Udhayakumar’s mother Latha, 51, who had been plotting to avenge the murder for more than a year, hired the gang to murder Moses. But they killed Maxwell instead since his son was not at home on the day.

Analysing the suspects’ call history, the police traced their whereabouts and arrested Yuvaraj, 28, and his father Nagaraj, 62, of Puzhal, Ayya Karthick, 25, and Benny alias Vinodh, 24, of Korattur, and Latha.