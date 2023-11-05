HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-member gang held for theft and robbery in Karapakkam

The police seized two two-wheelers and mobile phones from them

November 05, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Valasaravakkam police arrested five persons who were involved in theft of two-wheeler and robbery in Karapakkam on Saturday.

The police said Nagadevan, a resident of Kandasamy Nagar, who worked as a private security guard, had complained about the theft of his two-wheeler parked in front of his house. Similarly, Manikandan, another resident, lodged a complaint about an unidentified gang assaulting him and robbing him of his mobile phone. Based on these two incidents, the Valasaravakkam police analysed footage from closed circuit television cameras and identified the accused. They arrested Manikandan, Vicky alias Vignesh, Rajesh, Vishal, and Sivamurthy, of Porur.

The police seized two two-wheelers and mobile phones from them. All the five were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.