Five girls from homeless shelter emerge victorious in Class X board exam

V. Pavithra is all smiles after seeing her Class X board exam results. “I want to pursue computer science and use it to further pursue football,” she said. Ms. Pavithra is one of the five girls to clear the exam from the Urban Homeless Shelter for Girls located on the Communicable Diseases Hospital campus in Tondiarpet.

It wasn’t an easy task for M. Kavya, C. Poongodhai, B. Anbarasi, S. Saranya, and Ms. Pavithra to clear the public exam as they were under constant fear of being without a home. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had decided to shut down the shelter a little over a year ago.

“Over five years ago, I was rescued from the streets. Residing in this shelter has not only given me the safety to study but also an environment where I was able to think about other aspects of life with my friends,” said Ms. Pavithra, who scored 327 out of 500.

So, when they heard the news that they might not have a place to stay soon, the girls took it hard. “Their focus on studies took a hit as they had to grapple with their future. Some had decided to go back to their life on the street,” said P. Jennifer, the shelter’s coordinator. But soon news arrived that the GCC had decided to keep the shelter running, ensuring that the children were able to pursue their studies.

The girls would wake up at 4 a.m. to prepare for the exam before heading to school and then return to study until 10.30 p.m. The school too held special classes for them till 6.30 p.m., and sometimes even on Sundays, to prepare them for the exam. “Maths is my favourite subject. It’s just so much easier to crack the questions than preparing for social science,” Ms. Saranya said.

All five girls want to pursue a career in sports as they are already part of the Street Child Football and Cricket teams.

“In providing such a space for children, it also ensured that they had opportunities that they could take advantage of – be it safety, sanitation, or studies. The GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan understood the importance and helped us out,” said Paul Sundar Singh, secretary of Karunalaya.