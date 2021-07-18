Five ganja peddlers arrested for murder

The victim went missing on June 26 in Kancheepuram

A five-member gang of ganja peddlers has been nabbed for allegedly murdering a man in Kancheepuram and burying his body near the Palar river three weeks ago.

According to the police, Iyyappan of Thayar Kulam in Kancheepuram went missing on June 26 and the police registered a missing person case. Anandan, a ganja peddler, was suspected to be behind the crime. The police arrested him and four of his associates. It is alleged that they hacked him to death and buried his body along the Palar near Pichavadi village.

Further investigation is on.