First heavy showers in city this Northeast monsoon leave parts of city flooded

The rain caused a minor disruption to suburban train services in the western section covering Avadi, Tiruvallur and Arakkonam

November 30, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles passing through a flooded road at Anna Nagar on Wednesday evening.

Vehicles passing through a flooded road at Anna Nagar on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

As heavy rain lashed the city and its suburbs on Wednesday evening, many roads were flooded in localities such as T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Valluvar Kottam, and Nungambakkam. Power supply and streetlights were switched off in some areas.

Cars were parked on the G.N. Chetty Road flyover at T. Nagar on account of waterlogging.

According to the Corporation, 18 of the 34 locations being monitored by the Integrated Command and Control Centre recorded over 75 mm of rain from 8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

After residents flagged flooding, Corporation Joint Commissioner (Works) G.S. Sameeran inspected North Usman Road, Habibullah Road, and Vijayaraghava Road.

Minister for CMDA P.K. Sekarbabu, who inspected the pumping station at Kolathur, said Kolathur and Anna Nagar recorded 15 cm of rain within an hour and a half.

The rain also caused a minor disruption to suburban train services in the western section covering Avadi, Tiruvallur and Arakkonam.

A senior official denied that suburban services towards Avadi from the Moore Market Complex were halted.

Holiday for schools

A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

