Firefighters keep themselves fit for rescue missions

A few days ago, fire personnel in Tambaram slithered down a rope and rescued a 40-year-old man who fell into a well. Since the firefighters have to remain physically and mentally fit to make such rescues, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) have started obstacle competition for its personnel.

The first obstacle competition was conducted in Othivakkam commando training centre. Over 100 personnel took part in the event and they had to cross 19 obstacles spread over 1.3 kilometers.

The cut off time was 12 minutes and the personnel had to walk over ladders, jump falls, swing on ropes to finish obstacles events like over bridge, spider net, skyscraper, high-gate vault, kitten crawl and W Wall. “The event disciplines their mind and body. The firemen have to be focussed as the obstacles are slippery and they have to finish on time. This somewhat replicates a real life rescue scenario. It gives them a sense of confidence too. We will be holding such events regularly so that they can carry out rescues with ease," said Priya Ravichandran, joint director, TNFRS, Northern Region.

The TNFRS Chennai region has made 138 rescues in 2019 and this includes 125 animals. The number is 66 in 2020 till date and out of this 60 are animals. “We have to be extremely fit as most often we carry cows and other animals out of wells. Till now we are used to general fitness workouts, but the obstacle courses build our endurance, concentration and sense of timing,” said TNFRS fire fighter M. Muthukumar, who came first by completing the obstacles in 10.15 minutes.

Fire fighter K. Arun Kumar, who completed the event in 10.19 minutes, said that the TNFRS should organise more such events. “We have been given training in swimming and even scuba diving etc. As fire fighters we should be in the best shape ever,” he said.