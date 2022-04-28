Fire rages in Perungudi dump for second day

About 300 workers from various agencies and departments deployed at the dump

Smoke billowing from the piles of garbage at the Perungudi dump on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

For the second consecutive day, the mountain of garbage which piled at Perugudi dump was burning and Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the staff of Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board were working hard to contain the fire.

Residents in the neighbourhoods, including Velachery, Guindy and Taramani, have complained about the billowing smoke from the dump making it difficult for them to breathe.

The fire broke out on Wednesday at the dump adjacent to Pallikaranai marshland. Nearly 2000 tonnes of garbage from various areas of the city is dumped at the spot. The authorities suspect that a pile of coconut husk dumped in a particular portion might caught fire due to the summer heat.

Govindarajan, a resident of Kallukottai, said: “Thick smoke enveloped here and the pungent smell of smoke, and burning rubbish, has been emanating from the dump. It has become really tough for us here.”

“We are not able to breathe good air every year a fire is reported from the dump. Last night, a haze of smoke surrounded this area, here,” said Lakshmi, another resident.

Fire fighting operation which commenced at around 2 p.m on Wednesday went on until 1 a.m Thursday. Since dawn, 75 personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services intensified their efforts.

Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director of Tamilnadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS), said: “We are taking all-out efforts to contain the fire within a portion. Our personnel are working with an aerial ladder, water tenders and water bowsers. We are going as far as possible inside and fighting the fire. The fire erupted in pockets in the vast area. We have controlled the fire compared to yesterday.”

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Mayor Priya Rajan and Director-General of Police, Fire Services, B.K. Ravi inspected the spot.

Medical camps

Mr. Nehru said the fire broke out due to methane gas which could have emanated from the garbage as there is heat condition in summer. Over 300 staff from Fire and Rescue Services, the Corporation, the CMWSSB and other departments are involved in the operation. As many as 180 lorries of water were used and the fire will be controlled completely in two days, he said.

Three medical camps had been conducted to render assistance to residents in the area, he added.

The garbage on 15 acres of land was gutted and smoke was still billowing from it.