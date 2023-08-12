HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire in an abandoned factory disrupts traffic near Ambattur Industrial Estate bus terminus

August 12, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fire in an abandoned factory building caused heavy smoke pollution around the Ambattur Industrial Estate on Friday night. The fire accident resulted in the Greater Chennai Traffic Police blocking the Chennai-Tiruvallur high road between Ambattur Estate bus terminus and the telephone exchange. 

A senior police official said the fire was noticed around 8.30 p.m. at the building located in front of the Ambattur Industrial Estate bus terminus. Immediately, the control room of the Fire and Rescue Services department was alerted with fire tenders from Ambattur, Villivakkam and Koyambedu, rushing to douse the fire. 

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel are involved in putting out the fire even as traffic police are involved in diverting the heavy traffic. 

Related Topics

Chennai / fire

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.