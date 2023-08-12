Fire in an abandoned factory disrupts traffic near Ambattur Industrial Estate bus terminus

August 12, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - CHENNAI

Fire in an abandoned factory building caused heavy smoke pollution around the Ambattur Industrial Estate on Friday night. The fire accident resulted in the Greater Chennai Traffic Police blocking the Chennai-Tiruvallur high road between Ambattur Estate bus terminus and the telephone exchange.

A senior police official said the fire was noticed around 8.30 p.m. at the building located in front of the Ambattur Industrial Estate bus terminus. Immediately, the control room of the Fire and Rescue Services department was alerted with fire tenders from Ambattur, Villivakkam and Koyambedu, rushing to douse the fire.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel are involved in putting out the fire even as traffic police are involved in diverting the heavy traffic.