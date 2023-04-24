HamberMenu
Fire guts plastic recycling unit in Chennai  

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained; the blaze broke out on Sunday night and fire-fighters managed to put it out by Monday morning

April 24, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire-fighters said it was a challenge to put out the blaze

Fire-fighters said it was a challenge to put out the blaze | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fire that broke out late on Sunday in a godown near Red Hills, completely gutted plastic waste dumped there. Fire and Rescue Services personnel controlled the raging blaze in the early hours of Monday and put it out completely at around 10.30 am. 

The fire broke out at a plastic recycling unit called Mutharamman Plastics, belonging to S. Patturaja, in Ishwaryam Nagar, Pammadhukulam Village near Red Hills. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. However sources said some miscreants might have thrown lit matchsticks on the platic waste.  

Fire Control received an alert call at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, and fire service personnel rushed to the spot with water tenders and lorries from 12 fire stations. The flames were strong and thick smoke had enveloped the area. A fire officer said: “It was a challenge to control the fire since most of the materials that caught fire were plastic PET bottles and plastic pipes. After fighting the whole night, we put the fire out in the morning”. 

Red Hills police have registered a case and further investigations are on to find out the cause of the blaze. 

