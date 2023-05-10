Fines upwards of ₹20 lakh being collected every month for improper disposal of debris, says Greater Chennai Corporation

May 10, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

New buildings are under construction all across the city and old ones are being demolished. According to a Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) official, fines upwards of ₹20 lakh are being collected every month, with Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi reviewing the process every fortnight. According to S. Rajendiran, Chief Engineer (general), the civic body sanctions the demolition and reconstruction of around 3,000-4,000 houses every year.

The GCC’s debris management strategy places the onus on the owners of properties or houses to properly dispose of the debris; those who do not will be fined. Materials related to the construction of new buildings have to stay within the property’s limits, and it is up to the local engineers of the zone to prevent any such encroachments.

“It is up to the owner of a property or house to dispose of the debris at their personal cost, but they usually end up dumping it in no man’s land or dark spots,” Mr. Rajendran said. The amount of debris the city produces is staggering, the chief engineer said, adding that it came to around 500 tonnes of debris per day.

A private contractor has been appointed by the GCC to help clear debris from the core city, and the civic body pays the contractor ₹1,000 for every tonne collected. There are 30-40 earmarked spots where debris can be dumped to avoid haphazard disposal. The private contractor will pick up the debris from there, which is then transported to Kodungaiyur and Perungudi and further to processing centres, where it will be broken down to manufacture sand etc.,