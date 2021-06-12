Financial aid provided to crematorium workers by the Indian Community Welfare Organisation

They were also provided with food and masks

A total of 58 crematorium workers in Chennai were provided with financial aid of ₹7,500 each at an event coordinated recently by the Indian Community Welfare Organisation (ICWO) as a mark of appreciation for their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were also provided with food and masks.

The effort was initiated by Raya Sarkar Steier, an Indian-origin lawyer and community organiser based in San Francisco, United States of America.

ICWO’s founder secretary A.J. Hariharan felicitated the organising team. Similar support was extended to the crematorium workers in Bengaluru, Kolkata and New Delhi. People who wish to support crematorium workers may contact 9840188821/9840347890 or mail to fieldmaster2000@gmail.com, he said.