Film festival on Feb. 8, 9

Film screenings, panel discussions and film master classes will be a part of the the third edition of the Independent Film Festival of Chennai (IFFC), organised by Thamish Studio at the Prasad Preview Theatre and Prasad 70 mm screens on February 8 and 9.

The festival will open with Malayalam film Veyil Marangal directed by Bijukumar Damodaran on Saturday and end with Sinhala film Gaadi, directed by Prasanna Vithange, on Sunday. Around 35 films will be screened and discussions on the dichotomy between environment and cinema, politics and films are scheduled.

The films have been selected based on submissions from independent artistes, and among these are 10 films which will be screened as a part of the ‘Queer Lens’ category.

Speaking about IFFC, film-maker Lenin Bharati said that the festival aimed to give a platform to young and aspiring film-makers, as well as encourage independent cinema. “Directors Madhu Narayanan (Kumbalangi Nights) and Mysskin are among those expected to participate,” he said.