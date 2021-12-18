Chennai

Film director’s brother arrested for snatching a chain from woman

A 35-year-old brother of a film director has been arrested for allegedly snatching a chain in Ashok Nagar police station limits.

The police said S. Vijay Babu, 35, of Film Directors’ Colony in Kodambakkam, was arrested based on CCTV footage following a complaint lodged by K. Vijayalakshmi, 54, of West Mambalam. Ms. Vijayalakshmi alleged that the accused robbed her of a two-sovereign chain on November 25 while she was walking. The police said Vijay Babu assists his film director. Over 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a bike were recovered from him.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2021 1:09:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/film-directors-brother-arrested-for-snatching-a-chain-from-woman/article37981799.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY