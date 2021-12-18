Film director’s brother arrested for snatching a chain from woman

13 sovereigns of gold jewellery, bike seized from him

A 35-year-old brother of a film director has been arrested for allegedly snatching a chain in Ashok Nagar police station limits.

The police said S. Vijay Babu, 35, of Film Directors’ Colony in Kodambakkam, was arrested based on CCTV footage following a complaint lodged by K. Vijayalakshmi, 54, of West Mambalam. Ms. Vijayalakshmi alleged that the accused robbed her of a two-sovereign chain on November 25 while she was walking. The police said Vijay Babu assists his film director. Over 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a bike were recovered from him.