Fed with eatery leftovers on Rajendra Prasad Road, stray dogs haunt motorists

Published - May 26, 2024 11:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A pack of dogs roaming a street near Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road. 

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road links the residential localities of Chromepet, Hastinapuram, and Nemilichery. It has several commercial establishments. Of late, a large number of stray dogs is roaming the entire road and the streets around the road.

The stray dog population on the arterial road has been increasing because eateries feed them with the leftovers. Packs of dogs terrorise two-wheeler riders at night by chasing them. A number of schools are located on the streets and fights between packs of dogs cause fear among school children and senior citizens. The Tambaram Corporation must take urgent measures to safeguard the residents.

V.S.J. Ram, Chromepet

Corporation responds

A senior official of the Corporation says steps are being taken to regulate the rearing of pet dogs and cats. Health officials are monitoring the localities suffering from the stray dog menace. Animal birth control surgeries are done at three places. Steps will be taken to vaccinate stray dogs against rabies.

Damaged road

The Ponneri High Road is taken by thousands of vehicles going to the industrial establishments at Minjur and Manali. A large number of heavy vehicles use this stretch, as also the buses of the private colleges.

However, a portion of the stretch from Pattamandiri to Minjur is damaged with no sign of a paved road at some places. The two-wheeler riders are unable to access the road because of its poor condition and congestion.

The residents of the locality request the National Highways Authority of India to repair the road.

Syed Ibrahim, Minjur

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai@thehindu.co.in)

