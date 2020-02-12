Feasibility study for Light Rail between Tambaram and Velachery begins

Chennai Metro Rail has recently begun the feasibility study for Light Rail project that will provide a link between Tambaram and Velachery.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, the study, carried out by the firm Systra, is likely to be finished in five months.

“The study will analyse and recommend the possible routes that can be taken to connect Tambaram with Velachery. It will give an estimate of how much the project is likely to cost, the period of construction and how far it may benefit people,” an official said.

The CMRL has chosen Light Rail along this stretch as the localities it will traverse are densely populated with not much road space. Light Rail can take sharp curves and the period of construction will be less than what it takes to build Metro Rail, the officials pointed out.

At a high-level meeting held recently, the CMRL was asked to complete the feasibility by July so that the project can be taken up at the earliest.

The top-brass in the government was briefed about the various options and how much it will cost if the stretch is built at-grade level, elevated and underground. “It is most likely to be built at-grade (on ground) and will cost about ₹100 crore per kilometre,” an official said.

Once the State government clears the feasibility report, the CMRL will take up detailed project report. “The DPR will be voluminous and elaborate, covering all aspects of the project, the estimated traffic and other details. If it gets approved by the State government, then the construction will begin,” an official said.