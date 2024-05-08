Family of accident victim donates organs of 33-year-old brain dead patient

The family of a 33-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at Government Stanley Hospital, consented to donate his organs. His liver, kidneys, eyes, bone, skin and cardiac valves were donated for transplantation.

According to a release, he was a system operator from Manali and had met with a road accident on May 5 where he sustained severe head injury. He was declared brain dead on May 7.

After his family consented for organ donation, his left kidney was given to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, liver to MIOT hospital, heart valves to MMM Hospital, cornea to Egmore Eye Hospital, skin to Government Kilpauk Medical College and right kidney to Government Stanley Hospital, the release said.