Eye donation should be made compulsory, says actor Jayaram

September 10, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor Jayaram on Sunday pledged to donate his eyes at an eye donation awareness rally held at Eliot’s Beach here as part of National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations.

Addressing students and rotarians at the event organised by the Rajan Eye Care Hospital (RECH), Rotary Rajan Eye Bank and Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association (TNOA), he said eye donation was very necessary since every year lakhs of persons were born in the country with corneal blindness. “In fact, it should be made compulsory,” he added.

Chairman and Medical Director, RECH, Mohan Rajan, said every year, over 1.2 million babies were born with corneal blindness, and they could be cured with corneal transplants. There are six eye banks in the city, and all of them are witnessing increased transplants due to rising awareness about eye donations.

Dr. Rajan said corneas were collected within six hours of death and transplanted within 48 hours. Those who have been operated for cataract or people who wear corrective glasses for near-sightedness/far-sightedness and people of all ages can donate their eyes, he explained.

He thanked The Hindu for carrying a free advertisement “Donate eyes, gift sight”. Past district governor R.I. Dist 3232 J. Sridharan and TNOA president Nirmal Fredrick were present on the occasion.