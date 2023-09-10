HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Eye donation should be made compulsory, says actor Jayaram

Awareness rally organised at Elliot’s Beach as part of National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations

September 10, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Jayaram pledging his eyes for donation during the awareness rally at Elliot’s Beach on Sunday. Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, is also seen.

Actor Jayaram pledging his eyes for donation during the awareness rally at Elliot’s Beach on Sunday. Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, is also seen. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Actor Jayaram on Sunday pledged to donate his eyes at an eye donation awareness rally held at Eliot’s Beach here as part of National Eye Donation Fortnight celebrations.

Addressing students and rotarians at the event organised by the Rajan Eye Care Hospital (RECH), Rotary Rajan Eye Bank and Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association (TNOA), he said eye donation was very necessary since every year lakhs of persons were born in the country with corneal blindness. “In fact, it should be made compulsory,” he added.

Chairman and Medical Director, RECH, Mohan Rajan, said every year, over 1.2 million babies were born with corneal blindness, and they could be cured with corneal transplants. There are six eye banks in the city, and all of them are witnessing increased transplants due to rising awareness about eye donations.

Dr. Rajan said corneas were collected within six hours of death and transplanted within 48 hours. Those who have been operated for cataract or people who wear corrective glasses for near-sightedness/far-sightedness and people of all ages can donate their eyes, he explained.

He thanked The Hindu for carrying a free advertisement “Donate eyes, gift sight”. Past district governor R.I. Dist 3232 J. Sridharan and TNOA president Nirmal Fredrick were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.