Experts stress on regular exercise, salt-free diet and regular health check-up as key measures to prevent hypertension

Awareness campaign on hypertension organised at Government Stanley Hospital to mark World Hypertension Day

Published - May 17, 2024 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and experts from Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Friday emphasised the significance of regular physical activity and avoiding salty foods as key measures in preventing hypertension.

To mark World Hypertension Day, the hospital organised an awareness campaign on hypertension. Informative stalls detailing the effects of high blood pressure (BP) on other organs were set up. Patients were offered free blood pressure check up and consultation with doctors.

Mr. Bedi, along with Stanley Government Hospital Dean P. Balaji, Director of Medical Education and Research J. Sangumani, and other specialists, visited the stalls and the patients in the hypertension outpatient ward. Some patients were given free BP-monitoring apparatus.

At a press conference, Mr. Bedi said hypertension and diabetes are two of the major non-communicable diseases among the Indian population. Highlighting the consequences of hypertension, Mr. Bedi said uncontrolled BP will also affect kidneys and cause irreversible eyesight issues. 

“To control BP, some lifestyle habits must be followed. Number one is diet. Fast food, junk food and food high in salt content, preserved red meat must be avoided. Consumption of legumes, fruits, and vegetables is recommended. Number two is exercise,” he said, adding that regular physical exercise, breathing exercises and yoga will help in keeping hypertension under control.    

Mr. Bedi also stressed the importance of a stress-free environment and regular health check ups for hypertension patients to avoid complications such as chronic kidney disease and neurological issues.

