Every government school must have an art hub where students can come to learn painting and other arts and exhibit their art works, said renowned painter Trotsky Marudu here on Friday.

Speaking at the release of line drawing workbooks titled ‘Holistic Education Beginners’ Line Drawing’ for students from Class I to V developed by artist N. Swarnalatha, he argued that the way arts classes are conducted now in schools, mainly government schools, must change. “The arts teacher goes to every classroom to teach. Instead, there must be a common space for arts where every children should come to learn,” he said.

Justice R. Mahadevan, judge, Madras High Court, said that learning to draw from an young age can help bring out hidden talents of the students and help them in holistic development. Highlighting the evolvement of different movements in paintings like neoplasticism and elementarism, he appreciated Ms. Swarnalatha for bringing out the book through which children can teach themselves to draw.

M. Ravi, Additional Director-General of Police, said that helping children to focus on painting or other art forms was important at present when they were being subjected to many distractions.