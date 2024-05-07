Theft suspect who escaped police custody in Otteri rearrested  

May 07, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI:

Otteri Police on Monday nabbed a theft case suspect, who had earlier escaped police custody while being taken to prison in an autorickshaw.

Case details

The suspect, Manoj, is accused of being involved in the theft of a bike.

On Sunday night, he was arrested by the police and was being taken to the Puzhal prison by an auto, when he jumped from the vehicle and escaped despite the police personnel’s attempts to chase him. On Monday morning, they rearrested him from a hideout.

He has been remanded to judicial custody.