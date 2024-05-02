GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Enumeration drive begins along the Cooum river to evict encroachers

A total of 160 structures encroaching upon a portion of the Cooum river have been identified on Perumal Koil Street, Tiruverkadu and demarcated as part of the drive. The portion of the Cooum river will be wider by 20-30 metres once the eviction drive is completed in the locality

May 02, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The WRD expects to retrieve encroached space along a distance of 250 metre after the encroached structures are cleared in Tiruverkadu.

The WRD expects to retrieve encroached space along a distance of 250 metre after the encroached structures are cleared in Tiruverkadu. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Water Resources Department has started enumeration drive along Cooum river near Tiruverkadu on Thursday, to facilitate work to improve waterways.

A team of WRD officials, along with officials from revenue and police departments, carried out enumeration work on Perumal Koil Street, Tiruverkadu. A total of 160 structures that had encroached upon a portion of the Cooum river were identified and demarcated as part of the drive.

The work was delayed by a few hours owing to stiff opposition from residents, who later allowed the enumeration process to progress, after a discussion with the officials.

Officials of the WRD said about 160 encroached structures have been identified on Perumal Koil Street and biometric enumeration would be carried out with the cooperation of residents.

The WRD expects to retrieve encroached space along a distance of 250 metre after the encroached structures are cleared. The portion of the Cooum river would be wider by 20-30 metres once the eviction drive is completed in the locality.

Similarly, the department has also identified nearly 266 encroached structures at Shanmuga Nagar, Noombal, on the right bank of the river. The waterway’s boundary was also identified along the stretch.

Officials noted that these were some of the last segments of encroachments that were left uncleared along the urban stretch of the Cooum river. The work is being carried out as part of the integrated Cooum eco-restoration project, under the aegis of Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

About 13,200 encroachments have been removed so far along the stretch of the Cooum in city limits and residents were resettled in other parts of Chennai.

Meanwhile, residents of Tiruverkadu and Maduravoyal want the work to clean the river to be commenced soon. They noted that the stretch of the river between Tiruverkadu and Anna Nagar is clogged with aquatic vegetation and hence faced the challenge of sewage outfall at several points.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.