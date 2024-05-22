GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ennore fertilizer unit can restart operations after due approvals: NGT

Published - May 22, 2024 01:08 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed conditional resumption of operations at the Coromandel International Limited, a fertilizer manufacturing unit in Ennore, provided that it strictly followed the recommendations of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). It also ordered the TNPCB to closely monitor the company’s activities.

A leak from the ammonia pipeline of the unit in the late hours last year caused locals of Periyakuppam, Chinnakuppam and the neighbouring villages to flee their houses. As many as 54 persons were hospitalised with complaints of vomiting, dizziness, eye irritation, and breathlessness. A day after the incident, the TNPCB issued a notice to the unit directing the suspension of ammonia offshore pipeline activity and ammonia transfer. It said that the operations could be resumed only after obtaining approvals from the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH). The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, had ordered the TNPCB to form a technical committee to ascertain the cause of the leak.

After inspections, the committee noted negligence on the part of Coromandel and made recommendations for the unit to adhere to, such as replacing the existing offshore pipeline with a new pipeline with state-of-the-art monitoring, automatic control and accident prevention system. The Tamil Nadu government had also directed the unit to pay environmental compensation of ₹5.92 crore.

Pronouncing the verdict on Tuesday, the Bench directed the firm to follow the TNPCB’s directions and the recommendations of the committee, and obtain necessary No Objection Certificates from the IRS, the DISH, and the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board.

The DISH and the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board were also directed to inspect the unit before issuing approvals to restart ammonia operations. “The TNPCB should use the compensation of ₹5.92 crore towards environmental mitigation in Ennore industrial area,” the Bench said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.