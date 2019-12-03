Electrocution death in Chennai: SHRC seeks report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on the death of a woman after a live wire fell on her and two others in Chennai recently.

SHRC member D. Jayachandran has called for a detailed report from the Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) within four weeks.

According to the media report, a woman was electrocuted and two others were severely injured when a live electric cable fell on them while on their way to a school near Red Hills last month.