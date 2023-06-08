Electricity department says no imminent hike in charges

June 08, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

The electricity department has announced that there will be no hike in domestic electricity tariff from July 1 this year, countering some media reports on the issue, as per the tariff revision announced by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) on November 9, last year.

In a press release, the electricity department said there was meant to be an increase in tariff. TNERC had earlier announced a multi-year tariff hike for a period of five years from 2022-23 to 2026-27 with electricity charges to be hiked every year based on a year-on-year comparison of the consumer price index of April the current year versus last year’s, or 6% of the tariff, whichever is lower. Though as per the price comparison, 2.18% was to be hiked, the State government has decided to bear the burden of the 2.18% hike as a subsidy.

The electricity department has said except for commercial establishments whose tariff would increase between 11 paise and 21 paise, there would not be any tariff hike for domestic, hut, agricultural and handloom consumers.