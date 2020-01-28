Educational and gaming app for children launched

Imagine an app that even parents will allow children to use, simply because it combines learning with fun effectively. In an attempt to help children grasp and understand concepts better, STEPapp, an educational gaming app has been launched. Eduisfun Technologies has approached the State government and made a proposal to launch this app in government schools so that children will be keen to learn maths and sciences concepts faster.

Karthikeyan, of EduisFun, said the games have been developed based on ICSE, State Board and CBSE curriculum; since most children are glued to games, this way of reaching out will work well and they will be interested in learning maths and science concepts. When they finish each lesson by playing and winning the game, they can move forward to the next lesson, he added.

The STEPapp has been designed in such a way that it can be played on the mobile or a computer; and it will help various types of learners too, he said.

“These are times when several students are finding it tough to crack NEET (medical entrance exam) because they may not have understood the concepts well. We hope that if they try this gaming technique, they will learn with interest and pick up the concepts easily,” he added. The company also plans to have contests for children soon.