Dumping of garbage poses health risks to Zamin Pallavaram residents

December 31, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Zamin Pallavaram, under the Tambaram Corporation, is an old locality. Dharga Road is an arterial road which is used by vehicles to access GST Road. However, residents of the locality are put to hardships because garbage is dumped on a vacant land.

At times, the garbage is burnt. The smoke causes pollution and breathing problems to the elderly and children. Many complaints have been sent to the Corporation, with a plea for erecting a sign board, detailing the punishment for dumping and burning of garbage, and for clearing the wild growth. But no action has been taken. The issue was also registered on the Makkaludan Mudhalvar platform, but complaints are being closed as if they had been resolved.

A.P. Mathivanan, Zamin Pallavaram.

Corporation responds:

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation has responded that the official concerned has been informed of the problem and asked to prevent dumping of waste. Steps would be taken to put up a board warning residents against dumping and burning of waste.

Lights not working

The Ganesh Nagar Main Road is an important access road for residents of Mappedu near East Tambaram. It is also a link road to reach the Kelambakkam-Vandalur Main Road. The street lights have not been working on this road for over six months. Complaints have been made in vain to the Agaramthen panchayat.

Vignesh Lakshminarayanan, Agaramthen.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

