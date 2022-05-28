Dry waste collection drive to mark environment day

A city-wide three-day exercise, it is being supported by six colleges across Chennai

In commemoration of the 48th World Environment Day, AWCEM Foundation is organising a dry waste collection drive from June 3 to 5 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day), in collaboration with Wasted 360.

According to a press release, the city-wide drive involves the participation six colleges across Chennai.

They are: Anna University — Guindy (near the gate at Kotturpuram); Madras Institute of Technology — Chromepet; MOP Vaishnav College — Nungambakkam; Loyola — ICAM College of Engineering & Technology – Nungambakkam (near the gate at Mahalingapuram); The New college — Royapettah; and Madras School of Social Work — Egmore.

Besides offering easily accessible drop-off points for dry waste, these colleges will reportedly be actively engaged in the drive.

The following items will be collected during the drive: footwear, cushions, mattress, pillows, clothes, electronic and electrical gadgets and their parts.

The exercise seeks to create awareness among the public about the importance of responsible disposal of waste and the need to prevent waste from entering landfills, says the release.

On the social component of the drive, the press release notes that clothes that are of good quality would be sent to “thrift shops for resale at a much lesser price benefiting many who can not otherwise buy these clothes”. Clothes of mediocre quality, but “wearable and appropriate” will be “handed over to those living in slums who cannot usually afford the same.”

The release records that “torn, unusable clothes and old innerwear (washed) are shredded and made into mops, footmats, cushions, diapers and sanitary pads.”

The release further notes that electronic items that are in working order would be “repaired and sold for a lesser price to rural schools.”

The release notes that mattresses and footwear will be refurbished and sent to old age homes and orphanages.

For details, call S Rukmani at 9382222939; or Abel at 9884970866.