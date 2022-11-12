Drug peddler arrested in Ghaziabad

The Mangadu police have arrested a drug peddler in Ghaziabad who allegedly sold psychotropic tablets illegally through a website.

Last August, on receiving a complaint, the police arrested Thiyagarajan and Sharath Kumar who sold Tapendentol tablets without prescription. Those tablets are used for treating depression.

During investigation, it was found that the accused allegedly purchased the tablets without prescription through a website. On placing the order, the buyer would receive a confirmation call from a mobile number and the orders were despatched through a courier in the guise of gym items or supplements.

Later, the analysis of call details of the mobile number revealed the location of the seller at Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The mobile number was registered in the name of Harsh Goel. The bank details of the drug seller were analysed.

On the instructions of Avadi Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, a special team was formed and sent to Ghaziabad to secure the accused. The accused Harsh Goel, 32, a resident of DLF Ankur Vihar, Loni, Ghaziabad, was arrested and brought to the city. The special team seized 3,175 nitrazepam tablets, other scheduled drugs, and 145 cough syrup bottles from the accused.

The police said Harsh Goel had studied up to Class 12, worked as mobile sales person for 10 years and he worked as a medicine delivery boy for one month. Later, he created his own website by paying ₹25,000 to a popular web hosting company to develop the website. He illegally purchased tablets and injections from Mumbai and sold them through the website for customers without prescriptions, said the police.