Driver escapes with ₹52 lakh in an ATM cash vehicle

The City police on Saturday arrested a driver, who drove away an ATM cash filling vehicle with ₹52 lakh from Velachery two days ago, in Mannargudi.

The suspect Ambrose, 41 drove away the vehicle with the cash from First Main Road in Velachery while three other staff were filling cash into an ATM kiosk belonging to Vijaya Bank.

Police said that two staff of a cash management company with a gun man were visiting ATM kiosks from their office in Teynampet to replenish cash. While the three went inside the ATM to fill cash, Ambrose was in the vehicle. He told them that he would park the vehicle a little distance away since there was no space near the ATM.

By the time, the three came out, the vehicle and the driver, Ambrose, were missing. Based on a complaint by Vinodh, a staff of the cash management firm, the police registered a complaint and took up investigation.

A special team traced the vehicle with the help of GPS and recovered ₹32 lakh from a relative of the suspect on Friday morning. After scrutiny of mobile phone signal, the police team traced Ambrose to Mannargudi. After nabbing him there, they are bringing him to the city.

Further investigation is on to recover ₹20 lakh, police said.