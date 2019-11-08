Don’t transfer doctors in mid-academic year: Judge

Justice N. Kirubakaran of the Madras High Court on Thursday disapproved of the State government’s move of transferring government doctors, including those heading various crucial departments in government hospitals, from one district to another in the middle of an academic year.

While hearing a case related to medical admissions along with Justice P. Velmurugan, the judge said, the government doctors may not work properly if they get transferred in the middle of the academic year. He batted in favour of providing better wages to doctors as well as policemen.

The senior judge clarified that during the last hearing of the case, he had compared the salary paid to the doctors with that of college faculty and not schoolteachers.

Unacceptable pay

He said, it was unacceptable to pay ₹57,000 a month to a newly appointed government doctor when such amount was received even by college faculty.

Also stating that he had respect for all professions, the judge said, that some professionals such as doctors as well as policemen required to be paid better given the nature of work performed by them and the number of hours that they had to work every day.