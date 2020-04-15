‘Don’t throng Koyambedu market’

Reiterating that arrangements have been made to deliver vegetables and fruits at residents’ doorsteps, the Koyambedu Market Committee on Wednesday said that individuals need not to visit the market to buy produce.

Chennai residents can now order and receive vegetables and fruits, being sold at the Koyambedu market, at their doorsteps, through delivery services apps such as Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo.

Vegetables and fruits are being delivered after receiving orders for combo packs through the CMDA’s website, www.cmdachennai.gov.in.

Though such online facility and mobile delivery services are available, many people continue to visit the market and are lethargic in following physical distancing norms.

The committee said that people need not visit the market directly for buying fruits and vegetables and asked them to cooperate to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.