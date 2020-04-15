‘Don’t throng Koyambedu market’

Reiterating that arrangements have been made to deliver vegetables and fruits at residents’ doorsteps, the Koyambedu Market Committee on Wednesday said that individuals need not to visit the market to buy produce.
Chennai residents can now order and receive vegetables and fruits, being sold at the Koyambedu market, at their doorsteps, through delivery services apps such as Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo.
Vegetables and fruits are being delivered after receiving orders for combo packs through the CMDA’s website, www.cmdachennai.gov.in.
Though such online facility and mobile delivery services are available, many people continue to visit the market and are lethargic in following physical distancing norms.
The committee said that people need not visit the market directly for buying fruits and vegetables and asked them to cooperate to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.