Do not hold special classes during summer vacation, says School Education Department

May 04, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Chennai

The School Education Department on Saturday has ordered all schools to not hold any special classes during the summer vacation due to intense heat. In a circular to all District Education Officers, the Department said: “Continuous complaints have been received from people about special classes being conducted in various schools. The school principals and teachers must not hold classes during this period due to intense heat.” The department has warned of strict action against those schools found to be in violation of the order.