Disabled persons audit two new stations of Chennai Metro

Lack of warning strips in tactile tiles, reflective and slippery flooring, gaps between trains and platforms, the long list of accessibility issues in Chennai Metro Rail remains alive several years after the launch of the service. In an access audit conducted on Tuesday at two new stations — Tiruvottiyur Theradi and Wimco Nagar depot which were recently opened in phase I extension project — persons with disability found most issues they had earlier flagged persist.

R Satish Kumar, a disabled person, says, “When compared to other modes of transport, Chennai Metro is accessible but not 100%. The stations and trains are riddled with various accessibility issues. The ticket counter hasn’t been lowered which means a wheelchair bound person like me can’t reach the height. There is a 4 inch gap between the platform and train that makes the chair caster slip into the gap and I could topple and fall. They should either have a portable ramp or other mechanisms wherein a ramp would slide upon pressing a help button,” he adds.

Shailesh, a disabled person with low vision says, the warning strips of tactile tiles (that guide visually-impaired persons) doesn’t extend till the platform edge which could result in them accidentally slipping into the track. The staircase too must have contrast strips for people like us.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA), explains that the flooring in all stations is reflective and slippery and it is particularly difficult for senior citizens and those using crutches. “We have been raising these issues for the last ten years now. Yet, after the launch of a new project or stations, we find that the most of the issues haven’t been corrected,” she adds.

Though they claim they will adhere to the Central Public Works Department’s ‘Guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier Free Built Environment for Disabled and Elderly Person 1998’, even at 2022, there are only some improvements, she says.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) they have built the system in accordance with the National Building Code 2005 and that staff are present at every level of the station to help passengers and take them from boarding till the exit.