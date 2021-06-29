Dialysis centre opened at Tiruvottiyur

With combined efforts of the Rotary Club of Madras Central Aadithya, Rotary Club of Madras West and Rotary International, ₹80 lakh was raised for the project, and the Tanker Foundation will manage the unit.

A dialysis unit was inaugurated at the Urban Community Centre, Tiruvottiyur, by the Rotary Club of Madras Central Aadithya, Rotary Club of Madras West and Tanker Foundation. Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the unit, and said that this would benefit the people of Tiruvottiyur greatly as dialysis will be totally free.

With combined efforts of the Rotary Club of Madras Central Aadithya, Rotary Club of Madras West and Rotary International, ₹80 lakh was raised for the project, and the Tanker Foundation will manage the unit.

S. Muthu Palaniappan, district governor RI District 3232, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Member of Parliament, were present at the event. Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee of the Tanker Foundation, said over 4 lakh dialysis have been done so far by the foundation, and that this was their sixth dialysis centre with the Greater Chennai Corporation.