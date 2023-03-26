HamberMenu
Detailed feasibility report for Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase 2 extension to be ready in three months

The State government proposes to expand the 118.9-km Metro Rail Phase 2 project by another 93 km, covering several key locations of Kelambakkam, Kilambakkam, Avadi and Parandur

March 26, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
It has been proposed to extend corridor 4 of Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 project from Poonamallee to Parandur by 50 km.

It has been proposed to extend corridor 4 of Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 project from Poonamallee to Parandur by 50 km. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The detailed feasibility report (DFR) on the extension of Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase 2 project will be ready soon.

Last year, the State government announced its plan to expand the 118.9- km Metro Rail Phase 2 project by another 93 km, covering several key locations of Kelambakkam, Kilambakkam, Avadi and Parandur where the second airport has been proposed.

The work on the Phase 2 project has been taken up on all three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5).

The 93-km extension network planned includes three stretches — a 50-km line from Poonamallee to Parandur (an extension of corridor 4), a 17-km stretch from Koyambedu to Avadi via Thirumangalam and Mogappair (extension of corridor 5) and a 26-km stretch from Siruseri to Kilambakkam via Kelambakkam (extension of corridor 3).

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the contract was awarded sometime ago and the consultant has commenced the work. “The report should be ready within three months. Only after the report is ready, we will know whether it will be Metro or Metrolite on these lines. Then, we will take suggestions from stakeholders and organise a few meetings. Once the final report is ready, it will be submitted to the government,” an official said.

From suggesting a suitable system to preparing travel demand forecast and financial models, the report will be exhaustive, the officials said.

A mass rapid transit system is planned to provide connectivity to Parandur where a second airport will be built, 60 km from the Meenambakkam airport.

