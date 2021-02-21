Decentralised waste management plants to be launched in Chennai on Monday

The dry waste incineration facility to be launched in Kodungaiyur will process 50 tonnes of waste every day

With the launch of major decentralised waste management projects by Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Monday, Greater Chennai Corporation is set to kickstart a decentralisation drive for solid waste management.

The earlier projects have all been small, with installed capacity of less than 10 tonnes. But the projects to be launched on Monday has a capacity to process more than 100 tonnes every day. For instance, the wet waste processing plant to be inaugurated in Chetpet has a capacity to process 100 tonnes of waste every day. This bio CNG facility has been created after demolition of the old central asphalt plant, which was shut down following reports of pollution by residents in the area. Work on six bio CNG facilities, each with the capacity of 100 tonnes at different locations will be completed shortly.

The dry waste incineration facility to be launched in Kodungaiyur will process 50 tonnes of waste every day.

Greater Chennai Corporation Chief Engineer N.Mahesan said the city is set to achieve 3000 tonnes of waste processing capacity using decentralised units soon.

"The original proposal was to achieve 3000 tonnes in two years. Most of the projects will be ready by the end of this year," said Mr. Mahesan.

Over 60% of city's waste is set to be processed after completion of the projects.

"The wet waste will be sourced from hotels and other bulk waste generators," said Mr.Mahesan. Most of the bulk waste generators have not created onsite waste composting units. So they are expected to supply wet waste for Chennai Corporation's bio CNG units.

After the 3000 tonne decentralised plants are commissioned, residents' associations are expected to play a key role in supply of vegetable waste for wet waste processing. As a result, the dumping of waste will reduce in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi dumpyards.

Currently, the 15 zones of the city generate more than 5200 tonnes of garbage every day.

Most of the segregated waste will reach the decentralised processing plants in a few months, officials said.