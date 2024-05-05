GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Damaged interior roads in Ambattur remain unpaved for several years

May 05, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kanniah Chetty Street is among the interior roads that remain in poor condition for years.

Kanniah Chetty Street is among the interior roads that remain in poor condition for years.

Since the Ambattur Municipality was merged with the Chennai Corporation more than a decade ago, the roads in all the localities have improved. When the locality was administered by the municipality, the roads were in bad shape after the underground drainage network was constructed. The civic body has recently black-topped arterial roads. However, a few interior roads, which had remained damaged for years, have been left out. These roads become slushy during the rains. Some of the streets near Ambattur Old Terminus which are in bad shape and need black-topping include Murugappa Reddy Street, First Cross Street, and Kanniah Chetty Street. The roads are filled with potholes, with not even patch work done by the civic body. At the entrance of Anna Salai (adjacent to Kanniah Chetty Street), a huge pothole remains a death trap for the motorists. We request the Corporation to repave the roads at the earliest.

S. Raghuraman, Ambattur.

Corporation responds

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation says tenders had been finalised for black-topping the left-out roads at Ambattur; but the work was stopped after the Lok Sabha election was announced. Once the model code of conduct is lifted, the damaged roads will be repaved.

Stray dog menace

The Tambaram Corporation has been taking steps to vaccinate the community dogs. But the stray dogs have become a menace for the residents of Easwari Nagar New Colony at Pallavaram. They cause inconvenience to the motorists at night and pose a threat to the residents. We request the Tambaram Corporation to take steps to vaccinate these stray dogs, too.

Syed Shamsudeen, Pallavaram.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.