Damaged interior roads in Ambattur remain unpaved for several years

Since the Ambattur Municipality was merged with the Chennai Corporation more than a decade ago, the roads in all the localities have improved. When the locality was administered by the municipality, the roads were in bad shape after the underground drainage network was constructed. The civic body has recently black-topped arterial roads. However, a few interior roads, which had remained damaged for years, have been left out. These roads become slushy during the rains. Some of the streets near Ambattur Old Terminus which are in bad shape and need black-topping include Murugappa Reddy Street, First Cross Street, and Kanniah Chetty Street. The roads are filled with potholes, with not even patch work done by the civic body. At the entrance of Anna Salai (adjacent to Kanniah Chetty Street), a huge pothole remains a death trap for the motorists. We request the Corporation to repave the roads at the earliest.

S. Raghuraman, Ambattur.

Corporation responds

A senior official of the Chennai Corporation says tenders had been finalised for black-topping the left-out roads at Ambattur; but the work was stopped after the Lok Sabha election was announced. Once the model code of conduct is lifted, the damaged roads will be repaved.

Stray dog menace

The Tambaram Corporation has been taking steps to vaccinate the community dogs. But the stray dogs have become a menace for the residents of Easwari Nagar New Colony at Pallavaram. They cause inconvenience to the motorists at night and pose a threat to the residents. We request the Tambaram Corporation to take steps to vaccinate these stray dogs, too.

Syed Shamsudeen, Pallavaram.

