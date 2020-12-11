Cyber Crime Cell in Chennai solves 18 cases of mobile phone thefts in 2 days

The Cyber Crime Cell at Adyar has solved 18 cases of thefts/missing mobile phones in two days.
On the orders of the City Police Commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, the Cyber Crime Cells functioning under the respective Deputy Commissioners of Police at 12 police districts in the city have been taking up complaints of theft or missing mobile phones lodged at several police stations in the city. After a scrutiny of call records and signals emitting from these mobile phones and analysing CCTV footage at the places of occurrences, the Cyber Crime Cell at Adyar solved 18 cases and recovered mobile phones from the accused, said police.
Two persons were arrested in connection with two of the incidents. According to the police, on August 11, while Vinayaga Murthy, 63, of Manali was proceeding with his daughter on his bike on LB road, an unidentified biker who came from behind them snatched their mobile phone and fled. On investigation, police found the suspect Dinesh Kumar, 29 of Avadi sold the mobile phone to a person in Avadi. Dinesh Kumar was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
Similarly, Murugappan, 43 of Velachery complained about the theft of his mobile phone while he was travelling in an autorickshaw. Sathish, 24, an auto driver of Velachery was arrested by police for stealing the mobile. Police also recovered the mobile phone from him.
