Customs Department deploys flying squads

The teams will check the airport, sea ports and bonded warehouses

Ahead of the Assembly election, the Chennai Customs department has deployed flying squads, surveillance teams and sea patrolling and road patrolling teams to stem the flow of smuggled goods or contraband.

District coverage

The teams will check the airport, sea ports and Customs-bonded warehouses in the city, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

“The teams are vested with the responsibility of conducting checks of vehicles in transit and verification of warehouses to curb illegal activities for effectively ensuring free and fair conduct of the poll process,” the release said.

There will be a control room operating round the clock.

Residents with information on illegal and suspicious movement of goods or valuables in their localities can call 044-25246800 or 044-2525422.