‘Crowd management better at Kasimedu’

About 120 tonnes of fish, including sankara, vaalai, paarai and kaarai, were sold at the Kasimedu fishing harbour from 2 a.m. on Saturday.
These were mostly sold to wholesalers and retailers who in turn sold them to consumers, who were allowed into the harbour by around 6 a.m. “The crowds were managed better than last Saturday. Hopefully, by next weekend, the lockdown would be lifted and things would return to normal,” said a fisherman.
Since most boats engaged in fishing or a day, they brought back only smaller varieties of fish that catered to the local market.
Varadhan, president of the Deep Sea Fishing Association, said that very few deep sea boats had ventured into the sea. “We need loans to restart our business since the boats are all damaged. The Minister has promised to get us small loans, we are still waiting for that. We also need better rates for the fish we catch. There are only two exporters here and they pay less than what fishers in other districts get. We need the government to bring back labourers from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The department has not done anything for us so far,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath